Old Jaguar I-Pace models to power new JLR electric cars. Here's how

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it will build and test battery cells for electric vehicles using recycled materials from old Jaguar I-Pace models. The battery packs will be built in association with Altilium and the UK-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre. JLR has stated that the project will run over the course of next year and take cathode active materials from the used Jaguar I-Pace battery pack and make new cells for testing in upcoming Jaguar and Land Rover electric cars.

The automaker also said that initially, Jaguar Land Rover will run it as a pilot project to demonstrate recycled battery production is possible at scale. The automaker hopes this will help the company to reduce the overall production cost and reduce the environmental impact as well.

JLR's initiative comes at a time when electric vehicles are witnessing a rise in demand and production around the world. This global trend has also brought with it a race to recycle the valuable minerals that are used in EV batteries, which include lithium, cobalt and nickel which can be worth lakhs of rupees per vehicle. Also, this strategy is aimed at countering the dominance of China in this sector.

The move comes at a time when governments across the world are putting regulator pressure on the automakers and battery manufacturers to recycle their products.

The European Union has mandated that from 2031, new EV batteries in the EU region must include a minimum of six per cent recycled lithium, six per cent recycled nickel and 16 per cent recycled cobalt. By 2036, these targets will increase to 12 per cent, 15 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

The battery manufacturer Altilium said that this process should help automakers hit their carbon dioxide reduction targets, as it lowers the need for newly mined materials resulting in a 60 per cent drop in carbon emissions.

