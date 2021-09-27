Saved Articles

Force Motors Gurkha vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23416,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00014,39,900
RTO
1,81,8751,86,937
Insurance
83,85968,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93236,446

Force Motors Gurkhanull | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Force Motors Gurkhanull | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
