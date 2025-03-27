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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Harrier [2019-2023]

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Harrier [2019-2023]
BrandForce MotorsTata
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.75
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16235 / 70 R16
Length
41164598
Wheelbase
24002741
Height
20751706
Width
18121894
Bootspace
500425
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
35
Fuel Tank Capacity
6350
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000100000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available1 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Dark GreyBlack
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23416,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00014,39,900
RTO
1,81,8751,86,937
Insurance
83,85968,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93236,446
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh
21 Mar 2026
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
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When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
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