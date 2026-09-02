Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Key Specs
- Engine1956 cc
- Mileage14.6 - 16.3 kmpl
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space425 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1719 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
|Rs. 13.84 LakhsOnwards
|-
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|205
|425
|4598
|1894
|1706
|5.75
|Mahindra Thar ROXX
|Rs. 12.52 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|226 mm
|447 litres
|4428 mm
|1870 mm
|1923 mm
|-
|Harrier [2019-2023]VSThar ROXX
|Tata Harrier
|Rs. 13 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|445 litres
|4605 mm
|1922 mm
|1718 mm
|-
|Harrier [2019-2023]VSHarrier
|Tata Sierra
|Rs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
|116 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|205 mm
|622 litres
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1715 mm
|5.3 metres
|Harrier [2019-2023]VSSierra
|Kia Seltos
|Rs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|Yes
|4460 mm
|1635 mm
|1830 mm
|-
|Harrier [2019-2023]VSSeltos
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|Harrier [2019-2023]VSGurkha
|MG ZS EV
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|448 litres
|4323 mm
|1809 mm
|1649 mm
|5.6 metres
|Harrier [2019-2023]VSZS EV
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|14.6 - 16.3 kmpl
|Engine
|1956.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Harrier [2019-2023]'s petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Harrier [2019-2023] XE comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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