The Tata Harrier is a formidable SUV that strikes a balance between power, style, and practicality. With a price range starting at ₹13.84 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers an impressive package for those seeking a robust and feature-rich vehicle. Price: The Tata Harrier caters to various budgets, with prices ranging from ₹13.84 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom) for the base model to ₹21.09 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom) for the top-tier variant. This pricing structure ensures accessibility and affordability in the competitive SUV segment. Specs and Features: Engine: The Harrier is equipped with a 1956.0 cc 4-cylinder engine, delivering a robust and reliable performance.

Mileage: It offers a mileage range of 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for both city commuting and long drives.

Transmission: Available with both manual and automatic transmissions, the Harrier provides flexibility in driving preferences.

2WD: It comes in a 2-wheel drive configuration, ideal for urban and suburban environments.

Safety: The Harrier prioritizes safety with features like the antilock braking system, airbags, parking sensors, and automatic climate control.

Safety: The Harrier prioritizes safety with features like the antilock braking system, airbags, parking sensors, and automatic climate control.

Comfort: Keyless entry, power steering, rear AC vents, alloy wheels, cruise control, and a sunroof enhance the overall driving experience. Rivals: The Tata Harrier faces competition from other SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra Marazzo, and Hyundai Venue N Line. However, the Harrier sets itself apart with its unique blend of design, performance, and affordability. The Tata Harrier is a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish SUV. Its competitive pricing, efficient engine, and a comprehensive set of features make it a standout option in the SUV category. Whether you're navigating urban streets or embarking on adventurous road trips, the Harrier offers a dependable and enjoyable driving experience tailored to the demands of modern lifestyles.