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TATA Harrier [2019-2023]

₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs*
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Alternatives

Mahindra Thar ROXX

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Harrier [2019-2023]vsThar ROXX
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Harrier [2019-2023]vsGurkha
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Harrier [2019-2023]vsThar

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1956 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.6 - 16.3 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    425 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1719 kg
View All Harrier [2019-2023] SpecsView specs icon

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Variants

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 13.84 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Harrier [2019-2023] comes in 27 variants. Tata Harrier [2019-2023]'s top variant is 2021 XZA Plus Dark Edition.
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Diesel
Automatic
Manual
27 Variants Available
Harrier [2019-2023] XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Harrier [2019-2023] XM
₹15.15 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Harrier [2019-2023] XMA
₹16.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Harrier [2019-2023].
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] image
Rs. 13.84 LakhsOnwards-168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-2054254598189417065.75
Mahindra Thar ROXXMahindra Thar ROXX imageRs. 12.52 LakhsOnwards
4.6400
172 bhp370 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-226 mm447 litres4428 mm1870 mm1923 mm-Harrier [2019-2023]VSThar ROXX
Tata HarrierTata Harrier imageRs. 13 LakhsOnwards
4.4171
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7
5/5
-445 litres4605 mm1922 mm1718 mm-Harrier [2019-2023]VSHarrier
Tata SierraTata Sierra imageRs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
4.6487
116 bhp280 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-205 mm622 litres4340 mm1841 mm1715 mm5.3 metresHarrier [2019-2023]VSSierra
Kia SeltosKia Seltos imageRs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5384
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--Yes4460 mm1635 mm1830 mm-Harrier [2019-2023]VSSeltos
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2-233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresHarrier [2019-2023]VSGurkha
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV imageRs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
3.21
---SUV6--448 litres4323 mm1809 mm1649 mm5.6 metresHarrier [2019-2023]VSZS EV

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Images

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Image 1
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Image 2
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Image 3
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Image 4
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Image 5
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Image 6

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Related News

MG Hector Tomahawk EV competes with key three-row electric SUV rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Monthly EMI comparison
2 Sept 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh
21 Mar 2026
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
The upcoming Tata Safari petrol will gain a new Ultra variant positioned above the Accomplished trim with added tech and safety features
Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol New ULTRA variants explained
29 Dec 2025
View all
 Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Related News

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage14.6 - 16.3 kmpl
Engine1956.0 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all Harrier [2019-2023] specs and features

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Mileage

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Harrier [2019-2023]'s petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Harrier [2019-2023] XE comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
XE
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
16.35

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