Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

4 out of 5
13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Key Specs
Engine1956.0 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Harrier [2019-2023] specs and features

About Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

Latest Update

  • Tata Harrier facelift vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Jeep Compass: Specification comparison
  • Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs to get a 1.5-litre GDI petrol engine

    • The Tata Harrier is a formidable SUV that strikes a balance between power, style, and practicality. With a price range starting at ₹13.84 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers an impressive package for those seeking a robust and feature-rich vehicle. Price: The Tata Harrier caters to various budgets, with prices ranging from ₹13.84 Lakhs

    • Engine: The Harrier is equipped with a 1956.0 cc 4-cylinder engine, delivering a robust and reliable performance.
    • Mileage: It offers a mileage range of 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for both city commuting and long drives.
    • Transmission: Available with both manual and automatic transmissions, the Harrier provides flexibility in driving preferences.
    • 2WD: It comes in a 2-wheel drive configuration, ideal for urban and suburban environments.
    • Safety: The Harrier prioritizes safety with features like the antilock braking system, airbags, parking sensors, and automatic climate control.
    • Comfort: Keyless entry, power steering, rear AC vents, alloy wheels, cruise control, and a sunroof enhance the overall driving experience.
    Rivals: The Tata Harrier faces competition from other SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra Marazzo, and Hyundai Venue N Line. However, the Harrier sets itself apart with its unique blend of design, performance, and affordability. The Tata Harrier is a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish SUV. Its competitive pricing, efficient engine, and a comprehensive set of features make it a standout option in the SUV category. Whether you're navigating urban streets or embarking on adventurous road trips, the Harrier offers a dependable and enjoyable driving experience tailored to the demands of modern lifestyles. ...Read More

    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Variants & Price

    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] price starts at ₹ 13.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Harrier [2019-2023] comes in 27 variants. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] top variant price is ₹ 21.09 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    XE
    13.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XM
    15.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XT
    16.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XMA
    16.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XT Camo
    16.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XT Plus
    17.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XT Plus Camo
    17.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XT Plus Dark Edition
    17.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ
    17.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Dual Tone
    17.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Camo
    17.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2021 XT Plus Dark Editon
    18.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus
    18.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZA
    18.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZ Plus Dual Tone
    19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZA Dual Tone
    19.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZ Plus Dark Edition
    19.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus Camo
    19.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XTA Plus
    19.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XTA Plus Dark Edition
    19.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Camo
    19.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2021 XZ Plus Dark Edition
    19.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZA Plus
    20 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Dual Tone
    20.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Dark Edition
    20.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Camo
    20.82 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2021 XZA Plus Dark Edition
    21.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage14.6 - 16.3 kmpl
    Engine1956.0 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    SunroofYes
    View all Harrier [2019-2023] specs and features

    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Mileage

    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Tata Harrier [2019-2023]'s petrol variant is . Tata Harrier [2019-2023] petrol comes with a 50 litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    XE
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Diesel
    Manual
    16.35

    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] News

    Tata Harrier comes available in only diesel engine option, while its rivals are available in both petrol and diesel engine options.
    Tata Harrier facelift vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Jeep Compass: Specification comparison
    24 Oct 2023
    Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are currently sold with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and will receive a 1.5-litre GDI petrol motor in the future.
    Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs to get a 1.5-litre GDI petrol engine
    23 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    2023 Tata Harrier, Safari facelift price list for automatic variants revealed
    20 Oct 2023
    Tata Nexon EV was launched in September with a number of new additions.
    'Hi Alexa, buy Tata?' Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier and Safari to now offer Amazon voice command service
    19 Oct 2023
    The Tata Harrier SUV facelift comes closely priced against its rivals.
    Tata Harrier facelift vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Jeep Compass: Price comparison
    19 Oct 2023
    View all
     Tata Harrier [2019-2023] News

    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] related Videos

    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
    Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
    2 Sept 2022
    <p>First launched in early 2019, the Tata Harrier took the SUV market by storm. Can the latest upgrade woo the SUV customer base in India, or is it just the same old SUV with more salt and pepper to the ingredients? Here is our detailed first drive review.</p>
    Tata Harrier 2020 Automatic and Manual: First Drive Review
    16 Mar 2020
    View all
     

    Tata Harrier [2019-2023] FAQs

    The Tata Harrier mileage is 14.6 - 16.3 kmpl.
    Among all Tata Harrier models, the 2021 XZA Plus Dark Edition has the most features. The 2021 XZA Plus Dark Edition variant of the Tata Harrier is a good choice.
    Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Tata Harrier is 425 liters.
    The Tata Harrier comes with a 50 liters fuel tank.
    Tata Harrier price starts at Rs. 13,84,000 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas Nexon price starts at Rs. 6,99,900 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

