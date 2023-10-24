|Engine
|1956.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Tata Harrier is a formidable SUV that strikes a balance between power, style, and practicality. With a price range starting at ₹13.84 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers an impressive package for those seeking a robust and feature-rich vehicle. Price: The Tata Harrier caters to various budgets, with prices ranging from ₹13.84 Lakhs ...Read More
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XM
₹15.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT
₹16.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XMA
₹16.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XT Camo
₹16.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT Plus
₹17.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT Plus Camo
₹17.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT Plus Dark Edition
₹17.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ
₹17.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Dual Tone
₹17.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Camo
₹17.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
2021 XT Plus Dark Editon
₹18.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus
₹18.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA
₹18.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dual Tone
₹19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Dual Tone
₹19.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dark Edition
₹19.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Camo
₹19.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XTA Plus
₹19.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XTA Plus Dark Edition
₹19.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Camo
₹19.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
2021 XZ Plus Dark Edition
₹19.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus
₹20 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Dual Tone
₹20.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Dark Edition
₹20.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Camo
₹20.82 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
2021 XZA Plus Dark Edition
₹21.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic