Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.