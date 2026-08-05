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HomeCompare CarsThar vs Harrier [2019-2023]

Mahindra Thar vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Thar and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Harrier [2019-2023]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16235 / 70 R16
Bootspace
600 litres425
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50
Length
3985 mm4598
Wheelbase
2450 mm2741
Height
1844 mm1706
Width
1820 mm1894
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureHalogen
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available1 Din
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,70116,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00014,39,900
RTO
99,4121,86,937
Insurance
50,78968,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71136,446
Expert Rating
-

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