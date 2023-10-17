Saved Articles

Tata Harrier vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Harrier and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Harrier
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine2.0 L Kryotec
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
840 Km817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.8 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,50,31116,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00014,39,900
RTO
2,09,6251,86,937
Insurance
91,18668,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,77036,446

