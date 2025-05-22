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Harrier [2019-2023]MileageImages
Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Front Left Side
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Front Right Side
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Front Right View
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Front View
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Headlight
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Specs

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] comes in 27 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.6 - 16.3 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More