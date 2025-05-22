Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Specifications

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] comes in 27 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.6 - 16.3 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Harrier [2019-2023] measures 4,598 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ground clearance of Harrier [2019-2023] is 205. A five-seat model, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less