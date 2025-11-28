In 2026 when choosing among the BMW Z4 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z4
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-