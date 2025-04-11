BMW Z4 M40i: Here are 5 key changes on the special Pure Impulse Edition
- BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition has been launched in India with a manual gearbox, new colors, sporty design and premium features.
BMW has introduced a limited-edition version of its iconic Z4 roadster in India—the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition. This Pure Impulse Edition arrives in India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, and its blend of performance, style and exclusivity is expected to appeal to BMW purists and collectors alike.
The special edition BMW Z4 stands out not just for its exclusivity but also for the enhancements it brings in design, performance and features. Here are five key highlights of the roadster:
One of the biggest attractions on the Pure Impulse Edition of the BMW Z4 M40i is the addition of a 6-speed manual transmission which is rarely seen in modern luxury sports cars. This is gearbox is being offered alongside the familiarly available 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox, giving enthusiasts a the benefit of choice. The manual variant is priced starting at ₹97.90 lakh while the automatic gearbox costs starting ₹96.90 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).
The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition gets two new metallic paint options—Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green. A more aggressive styling is achieved with a staggered wheel setup (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), a redesigned horizontal mesh kidney grille, and vertically stacked LED headlights. The rear gets a sporty spoiler, diffuser, and L-shaped tail lamps.
Inside the cabin of the Pure Impule edition, the manual variant receives Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery with contrast stitching adding a unique touch. There are BMW M-Sport seats, a leather-wrapped BMW M-sport steering wheel and high-gloss black trims which elevate the luxury quotient of the roadster. Practicality is boosted with storage areas including door bins and a through-loading system.
Tech highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital cockpit, BMW Operating System 7.0, wireless Apple CarPlay, and 3D navigation. Safety is top-notch with dual airbags, ABS with brake assist, Cornering Brake Control and Dynamic Stability Control.
Powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine, the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It does 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds on the automatic and the manual takes 4.6 seconds for the same sprint. Mechanical upgrades include Adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes and a 50:50 weight distribution for balanced handling.
