BMW Z4 goes out with a final hurrah: Final Edition unveiled for the droptop

The BMW Z4 will soon be dead, with its German carmaker deciding to pull the plug and end production in March 2026. Notably, this is also when its stablemate, the Toyota Supra, will be discontinued. But the famed droptop will not go out quietly as BMW will launch a new limited edition model to send it out with a bang. The BMW Z4 Final Edition has been unveiled with exclusive cosmetic and interior elements, slated to be produced between February and April 2026.

BMW Z4 Final Edition: Design and interior highlights

The Z4 Final Edition brings a Frozen Matt Black exterior finish with gloss black detailing and M Sport brakes finished in a High-gloss Red

Available on all engine variants, the Final Edition trim brings an exclusive BMW Individual Frozen Matt Black exterior finish, coupled with the M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim. The latter adds on, as the name suggests, a gloss black finish to the iconic kidney grille, mirror caps, lower air intakes, and the exhaust tips. The M Sport brakes are finished in a High-gloss Red, while the softop is coloured in Moonlight Black.

The Z4 Final Edition brings red contrast stitching all across the cabin, while the steering wheel gets wrapped in Alcantara.

Stepping inside reveals a cabin dominated by red accents all over. The Z4 Final Edition puts on red contrast stitching on the door panels, centre console and instrument panel, floor mats, and the M Sport Seats. BMW has upholstered the cabin in a combination of black Vernasca leather and Alcantara. The steering wheel has also been wrapped in Alcantara, and the car gets specially engraved door sill strips to remind you of its exclusivity.

The Z4 Final Edition further features the BMW Driver Assistance Package, alongside a Premium Package that adds on ambient lighting and a heads-up display among other features.

BMW Z4 Final Edition: Engine and performance

The Z4 is availble in India in the sole M40i variant that comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine

The Z4 Final Edition can be applied to all three engine variants that are available globally. The most powerful M40i model continues to derive its power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine that can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed automatic. This is the variant that is available in India and it makes 385 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, shooting from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The inline-four-powered variants take a second longer.

BMW Z4 Final Edition: Pricing and availability

The Z4 Final Edition will be available for bookings and configuration during a short order window that will open in late January 2026, with the convertible to be produced in limited numbers between February and April. The trim level costs €4,200 (~ ₹4.35 lakh), raising the M40i’s starting price from €70,200 to €74,400 (~ ₹77.05 lakh). In India, the Z4 M40i is the only variant available, priced from ₹87.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

