MG Cyberster vs BMW Z4: Which convertible sportscar will you like to ride in

There was a time when owning a roadster in India meant looking at a very limited—and very expensive—set of options. But the game is changing. The launch of the MG Cyberster marks a bold new era for open-top motoring in the country. As an all-electric two-seater sports car, the Cyberster shakes up the sub- ₹1 crore segment that has so far been dominated by the likes of the BMW Z4 , a long-standing favourite among petrol-powered roadsters. Since both cars are now competing for the attention of performance enthusiasts as well as fashion-aware consumers, it's high time to find out how these two vastly different vehicles fare against each other.

MG Cyberster vs BMW Z4: Price

The BMW Z4 M40i is currently priced at ₹92.9 lakh (ex-showroom), which places it nicely in the higher rungs of luxury sports convertibles. It is a price reflective of its premium brand, performance heritage, and the very rich feature list it comes with. But MG has thrown a twist by offering the Cyberster. India gets the highest-spec AWD version of this electric roadster which starts at ₹75 lakh. That beats the Z4 by a considerable margin, given the performance edge it has. The Cyberster also stands to enjoy lower maintenance costs and tax benefits in certain states, which adds to its value proposition.

MG Cyberster vs BMW Z4: Design

The MG Cyberster is a turner in every way possible. It's 4,535 mm long and 1,913 mm wide, which gives it an even more planted and aggressive stance than the 4,324 mm long and 1,864 mm wide BMW Z4. The design language of the Cyberster is futuristic and bold and takes cues from concept cars and supercars both. Its scissor-style doors, LED lighting, and aggressive body creases provide it with visual drama that is not usually found at this price level. The rear is dominated by an arrow-shaped LED light design for the tail lights, and the huge 20-inch wheels and active aerodynamics seal its appearance as a car that's definitely designed to cut through.

By comparison, the BMW Z4 goes for traditional roadster proportions, with a long bonnet, short rear overhang, and generous width. The soft-top roof folds away conveniently within ten seconds, and the trademark kidney grille is accompanied by slim adaptive LED headlamps. The Z4 has a sense of maturity and sophistication and is best suited to those who value understated glamour over theatrics of appearance. Though both are convertibles, they are worlds apart personality-wise—one designed for the computer generation, the other set in automotive tradition.

MG Cyberster vs BMW Z4: Features

Get inside the MG Cyberster and you're met with an ultra-sleek cockpit that is more spaceship than motor car. The dashboard is dominated by a triple-screen design, comprising a big central infotainment screen, and two curved screens set either side of it at an angle to the driver. The steering wheel is a flat-bottomed affair with illuminated controls, and trim within the cabin features premium vegan leather upholstery. MG has packed in features like an augmented reality head-up display, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, and powered bucket seats with ventilation and heating. The Cyberster also includes a full suite of Level 2 ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera setup.

The BMW Z4 cabin, in contrast, is minimalist luxury. The design is stripped back, with lovely material and switchgear with tactile feedback that echoes the brand's long history of driver ergonomics. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen, with BMW's iDrive 7.0 overlay, includes wireless phone connectivity and harmoniously integrates with the Harman Kardon surround sound system. Additions such as a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, gesture controls, head-up display, and electrically adjustable sport seats with memory function make it a feature-packed vehicle. Although it cannot compare to the Cyberster in terms of screen space or its futuristic looks, the Z4 compensates by offering a more user-friendly and polished interface.

MG Cyberster vs BMW Z4: Specifications

Performance is among the biggest areas of conflict in this comparison, and the MG Cyberster makes an ambitious statement from the word go. The model that will come to India is likely to be the top-of-the-line AWD dual-motor trim that churns out a whopping 510 horsepower and 725 Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. It's supported by a 77 kWh battery pack that provides an estimated range of about 580 km on the Chinese CLTC cycle, and this would equivalent to about 450-480 km in actual Indian conditions. The Cyberster also supports DC fast charging, allowing for 10-80 per cent charging in under 40 minutes, and comes with V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality that allows users to power external appliances.

The BMW Z4 M40i, in comparison, is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. This engine, part of BMW’s revered B58 family, is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to the rear wheels. The Z4 can complete a 0-100 km/h sprint in around 4.5 seconds. It won't be as fast as the Cyberster, perhaps, but it's a visceral and engaging drive with its rear-wheel-drive configuration, virtual weight distribution, and natural engine note—a package that resonates deeply with purists. Its efficiency is rated at 12.9 km/l, and with a full tank, it offers a driving range of over 600 km.

