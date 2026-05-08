In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q8 and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Cr
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|11.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6