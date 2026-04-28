Limited-run BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition unveiled alongside motorcycles to match

You can’t have your cake and eat it too, but BMW seems to have missed the memo. The German luxury marque is well known for both its sports cars and superbikes, but now it has decided to bring the two together in limited edition fashion. The company’s car and motorcycle arms have teamed up to unveil special edition variants of the M2 Coupe and the S 1000 RR / M 1000 RR , exclusively for South Africa.

BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition:

The BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition features a Black Sapphire Metallic finish with contrasting red accents throughout.

The BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition is draped exclusively in Black Sapphire Metallic with red accents and comes standard with the M Performance suspension that lowers overall ride height by 20 mm. Furthermore, the car comes riding on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Jet Black alloys.

The rear profile gets a revised diffuser and wing, adding visual aggression and aerodynamic intent

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The front fascia features a new splitter with a sporty red stripe, while the rear end puts on a beefier diffuser for more heft. While the silhouette largely remains unchanged, BMW has fitted on a subtle roof spoiler as well as a new rear wing, the latter also receiving a red insert.

The M2 Coupe RR further puts on an Akrapovic exhaust to hear the twin-turbo inline-six even better. Stepping inside reveals exclusive dual-tone black sport seats with red bolsters and contrast stitching, as well as a sunroof. The car will be limited to just 10 units, of which 5 will be sold exclusively with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

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Motorcycles complete the set:

The S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR M2 Editions feature a matching Black Storm Metallic theme with red

For those looking to fill their garage in one go, BMW Motorrad has unveiled M2 Editions of its S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR superbikes. Both are finished in a Black Storm Metallic colour scheme, featuring a darkened windscreen and red accents all around, including on the wheels and front fairings. Staying true to the theme, the RR logo on the winglets is also done in red. The M 1000 RR M2 Edition is set apart with its standard carbon fibre wheels that also feature a red trim to stand out. Like the M2 Coupe RR, models are fitted with an Akrapovic exhaust.

Each are limited to just 10 units, all featuring an Akrapovic exhaust

The M2 Coupe RR Edition as well as the S 1000 RR/M 1000 RR M2 Editions will be limited to just 10 units each. While pricing for the coupe has not yet been revealed, the BMW S 1000 RR M2 Edition will be priced at 406,950 rand ( ₹23.19 lakh). On the other hand, the M 1000 RR M2 Edition will fetch nearly double with a price tag of 882,100 rand ( ₹50.28 lakh).

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