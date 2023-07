Among all BMW M2 models, the Competition has the most features. The Competition variant of the BMW M2 is a good choice.

Is BMW M2 better than 3 Series?

The BMW M2 starts at Rs. 83,40,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi. 3 Series prices start at Rs. 42,30,000 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.