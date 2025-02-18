In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Audi Q8 e-tron, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro and Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs Q8 e-tron Comparison