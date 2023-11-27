Saved Articles

Audi Q3 Sportback vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹51.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
300 4MATIC
₹74.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4Two asynchronous electric motors
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
222 Kmph160 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,16,57977,97,940
Ex-Showroom Price
51,43,00074,50,000
RTO
5,43,30033,000
Insurance
2,29,7793,14,440
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,27,1701,67,608

