In 2023 Vespa LX 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Vespa LX 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less