In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
LX 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison