KTM 390 Duke or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs 3.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Duke engine makes power and torque 46 PS @ 9000 rpm & 39 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.40 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.