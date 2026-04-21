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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers How Ktm 390 Duke And 390 Adventure Could Be Game Changers With The New 350 Cc Engine? An Explainer

How KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure could be game-changers with the new 350 cc engine? An explainer

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2026, 12:49 pm
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The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.

KTM 390 Duke
The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.
KTM 390 Duke
The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.
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KTM has tasted great success in India since its entry into the country. The Austrian premium motorcycle manufacturer, known for its high-end performance-focused motorcycles, recently updated its popular products like the KTM 390 Duke and the KTM 390 Adventure. Both these motorcycles have received a new downsized 349.32 cc engine replacing the 399 cc engine. However, the nomenclature of the two motorcycles remains unchanged despite the addition of a downsized engine.

The replacement of the previous engine with a downsized motor comes as a strategic move from the company to disrupt the Indian premium motorcycle market by offering high-end performance at a more accessible price point. This strategy is expected to ramp up the appeal of the already popular KTM motorcycles even further, which would give the brand a chance to grab an even bigger market share.

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New 349.32 cc engine to be a game-changer for KTM

KTM 390 Duke / 390 Adventure: How they could be game-changer
  • Significant cost reduction
  • High performance, minimal trade-off
  • Same hardware and technology retained

New engine allows significant cost reduction

The new downsized engine allows KTM to significantly reduce the cost of motorcycles powered by this engine. The most critical impact of this engine is its positioning under the new GST regime, which attracts 18% tax for the sub-350 cc engines, as compared to 40% GST for the bigger engines. The GST benefit has allowed the updated 390 motorcycles with the new engine to become more affordable by 60,000 - 62,000, as compared to their previous iterations.

Another interesting fact is that the upgraded 390 series models have reduced the price gap with their immediate lower siblings in the portfolio. For example, the KTM 390 Adventure now commands only a 35,000 premium over the KTM 250 Adventure. This strategy will bring high-performance KTMs within the reach of a larger target consumer base, enhancing these models' value-for-money propositions.

In a nutshell, the upgraded 390 series models directly target the sweet spot of the Indian premium motorcycle market, challenging rivals in the 350 cc-400 cc segment.

New engine offers high performance with minimal trade-off

Downsizing doesn't mean the new engine offers a significant power reduction. Despite downsizing, the engine didn't sacrifice performance. The new 349.32 cc engine is derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform, and churns out 40.93 bhp peak power and 33.5 Nm of maximum torque, which translates to a marginal drop of 4.43 bhp power and 5.5 Nm torque, respectively, as compared to the previous 399 cc motor.

The new engine is tuned to retain the high-performance, high-revving character of the KTM bikes, while at the same time being more usable in city traffic, focusing on enhanced practicality. This means the ‘Ready-to-Race’ DNA of the KTM 390 bikes remains unchanged.

No change in core hardware and tech

The KTM bikes have been known for using premium and high-end hardware and technology. The updated 390 series motorcycles, despite their downsized engine and slight drop in performance, retain the same hardware and technology, as KTM has not downgraded the cycle parts.

This move is unlike competitors, who might use cheaper components for cost-cutting. The upgraded motorcycle continues with the same trellis frame, WP USD front forks, and rear monoshock setup. Also, they continue with the 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, and quickshifter.

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First Published Date: 21 Apr 2026, 12:49 pm IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Duke KTM 390 Adventure KTM

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