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Kawasaki Z650RS vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Z650RS vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650rs Street triple
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 7.69 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc765 cc
Power68 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹7.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Z650RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Length
2065 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Wheelbase
1405 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg189 kg
Height
1115 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm826 mm
Width
800 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-Style Cast-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 Kmph220 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
649 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mmShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125 mmShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,69,50012,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
7,69,00010,86,300
RTO
65,60086,904
Insurance
34,90034,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,68825,966

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX has been launched in India as a limited-run track-focused variant of the standard RS
Limited-run Triumph Street Triple 765 RX launched in India, prices start at 13.91 lakh
22 May 2026
Kawasaki Z650RS is now offered in a new colour scheme.
2025 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India at 7.20 lakh
20 Dec 2024
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
Triumph’s new Street Triple RX and Moto2 edition bring race-focused, exclusive styling to the 765 platform.
2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled
20 Nov 2025
Triumph Street Triple RX uses the same engine as the Street Triple RS.
Triumph Street Triple RX pre-bookings open
17 Feb 2026
The new and updated Kawasaki Z650RS comes in just one colour option, a new one called 'Ebony'.
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