2025 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India at 7.20 lakh

20 Dec 2024, 16:01 PM
  • Kawasaki maintains its classic style, powered by a 649 cc engine with KTRS for enhanced safety.
Kawasaki Z650RS is now offered in a new colour scheme.
2025 Kawasaki Z650RS is now available in the Indian market for a price of 7.20 lakh ex-showroom. For 2025, the only change that the motorcycle gets is a new colour scheme called Ebony. When compared, the 2024 Z650RS was launched at 6.99 lakh ex-showroom.

The new color scheme uses a blend of black and gold. Gloss black is being used as the primary colour with gold stripe on the fuel tank and the tail. The alloy wheels are also finished in gold which does look quite nice. What is a bit surprising is that Kawasaki decided to not use a golden finish for the front forks.

The latest addition to the Z650RS is KTRS or Kawasaki Traction Control System which should make the model safer, especially when the roads are wet or have loose gravel.

The Z650RS is distinguished by its classic design, which is complemented by a contemporary engine. It features a round headlamp at the front, dual analogue gauges with a digital display in the center, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a sleek tail section.

The Z650RS is powered by the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine found in the Ninja 650 and Versys 650 models. This engine generates a maximum power output of 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and delivers peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that includes an assist and slip clutch.

(Read more: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.42 lakh)

Kawasaki employs a tubular diamond frame, supported by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The front suspension offers 125 mm of travel, while the rear provides 130 mm. For braking, the Z650RS is equipped with dual 272 mm discs at the front and an 186 mm disc at the rear.

Before the Z650RS, the brand launched the Ninja 1100SX sports tourer. It is priced at 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and arrives with a host of upgrades notably a bigger powertrain among other upgrades. Dealers commenced accepting bookings for the new sports tourer a few weeks ago and deliveries should commence early next year.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2024, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India Z650RS

