Kawasaki Z650RS how has traction control. Check out key highlights

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2025 Z650RS in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.20 lakh. Known for its retro-modern appeal, this middleweight motorcycle has received some noteworthy updates for the new model year, making it an enticing choice for enthusiasts. Here are five key highlights that define the latest Z650RS:

1 New colour scheme A significant update for the 2025 model is the introduction of a new Ebony colour scheme. This new design combines a gloss black base with elegant gold accents. The gold stripe on the fuel tank and tail section adds a touch of sophistication while the gold-finished alloy wheels further uplift the overall look. However, Kawasaki has opted not to use a golden finish for the front forks which might surprise some purists. The visual upgrades align seamlessly with the Z650RS’s retro styling elevating its charm on Indian roads.

2 Traction control One of the most practical additions to the 2025 Z650RS is the Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRC). This advanced safety feature is designed to improve stability and control, especially under challenging riding conditions such as wet or gravelly roads. This enhancement not only improves safety but also makes the Z650RS a more versatile option for riders looking for an all-weather motorcycle.

3 Design The Kawasaki Z650RS retains its distinctive retro-inspired styling which pays homage to classic motorcycles while incorporating modern design elements. At the front, a round headlamp brings an old-school aesthetic, complemented by dual analogue gauges and a digital display between them. The teardrop-shaped fuel tank and sleek tail section add to its vintage look making the motorcycle a head-turner. Despite its nostalgic appeal, the Z650RS remains a thoroughly modern motorcycle, blending modern technology to offer the best of both worlds.

4 Engine Under the retro exterior lies a powerhouse. The Z650RS is equipped with a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which is also shared with Kawasaki’s Ninja 650 and Versys 650 models. This proven engine delivers a robust performance generating 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission which features an assist and slip clutch to ensure smoother gear shifts and reduced rider fatigue during long rides.

5 Chassis The Z650RS has a tubular diamond frame which has been engineered for a balance of stability and agility. Its suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front with 125 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear providing 130 mm of travel. For braking, the motorcycle is equipped with dual 272 mm discs at the front and a single 186 mm disc at the rear to offer reliable stopping power and confidence during sudden braking situations.

