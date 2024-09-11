In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Shine 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 125
|Shine 100
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 88,339
|₹ 63,191
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|98.98 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|7.38 PS PS