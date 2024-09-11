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Honda Activa 125 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Honda Activa 125 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Activa 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Activa 125 vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Activa 125 Shine 100
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 88,339₹ 63,191
Mileage47 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.92 cc98.98 cc
Power8.42 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
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Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L9 L
Length
1850 mm1995 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg99 kg
Height
1170 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
712 mm786 mm
Width
707 mm754 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
249.1 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.42 PS7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, single-cylinder engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Under Bone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded HydraulicTwin
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncSeat Length - 677
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display-
Battery Capacity
12V 5Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,83175,330
Ex-Showroom Price
88,33963,191
RTO
7,0675,555
Insurance
6,4256,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1881,619
Expert Rating
-

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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