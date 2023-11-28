In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less