Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Softail vs Tiger 1200

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Stroke
111 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:113.2:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1160 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm90.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88921,16,342
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00019,19,000
RTO
1,22,0001,53,520
Insurance
37,63943,822
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53745,488

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.
    Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details
    20 Dec 2023
    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
    Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
    7 Nov 2022
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
    Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
    1 Dec 2021
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     