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Enigma GT 450 Pro vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Enigma GT 450 Pro or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. GT 450 Pro has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
GT 450 Pro vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt 450 pro Jupiter 125
BrandEnigmaTVS
Price₹ 86,902₹ 78,100
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-7 Hours-

Filters
GT 450 Pro
Enigma GT 450 Pro
STD
₹86,902*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Enigma GT 450 Pro Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheelbase
1200 mm1275 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Weight - 68 kg (w/o Battery), Charging Time - 10 Amp Charger - 3.5 Hours, Tested Climbing at 16 Degree, Override Function for Hills, Motor Walking Assistance, Side Stand SensorGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
22 L33 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,11690,380
Ex-Showroom Price
86,90278,100
RTO
2,5006,248
Insurance
5,7146,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0441,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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