Which is the top variant of Enigma GT 450 Pro? Enigma GT 450 Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Enigma GT 450 Pro? The Enigma GT 450 Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-110 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Enigma GT 450 Pro have, and what is the price range? The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Enigma GT 450 Pro? The Enigma GT 450 Pro is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-110 km on a single charge.