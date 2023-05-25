Which is the top variant of Enigma N8 Thunderstrom? The top variant of Enigma N8 Thunderstrom is the 60 V 36 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Enigma N8 Thunderstrom? The Enigma N8 Thunderstrom is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-110 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.94 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Enigma N8 Thunderstrom have, and what is the price range? The Enigma N8 Thunderstrom offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 74 V 30 Ah is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 60 V 36 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Enigma N8 Thunderstrom? The Enigma N8 Thunderstrom is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.94 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-110 km on a single charge.