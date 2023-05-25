Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters; to rival Ampere, Okinawa

Bhopal-based electric two-wheeler start-up Enigma Automobiles has launched two new electric scooters - Crink V1 and GT450 Pro. The new electric scooters are the high-speed variants of the Crink and GT450 already on sale. The Enigma GT450 Pro is priced at ₹89,000 while the Crink V1 high-speed electric scooter is priced at ₹94,000 (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and will be restricted to the first 1,000 customers.

The Engima Crink V1 is available in 72V variants and offers retro styling. The electric scooter gets a top speed of 70 kmph with a range of 140 km on a single charge. The model comes with disc brakes at either end and a charging time of 3.5 hours from a 2.5 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a top speed of 60 kmph with a range of 120 km on a single charge from its 40 AH LPF battery. The charging time stands at 3.5 hours using a 10-amp socket.

“We are delighted to unveil the Crink V1 and GT 450 Pro, representing an exquisite blend of timeless elegance and state-of-the-art performance," said Anmol Bohre, Managing Director, Enigma. “While the Crink V1 transports riders on a nostalgic journey with its retro styling, the GT 450 Pro showcases the embodiment of the futuristic design. These cutting-edge additions showcase our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the Make-in-India EV sector. The enhanced performance and exhilarating speed of these new variants exemplify Enigma’s dedication to providing our customers with an unmatched driving experience while promoting sustainable mobility. We invite EV enthusiasts to join us on this exciting adventure as we continue to redefine the future of transportation," he added.

Enigma says its new e-scooters are built with a high-quality chassis, aluminium alloy wheels and smart controllers. The models are powered by lithium-ion batteries that have received AIS 156 Phase 3 Amendment 3 approvals. The new high-speed scooter range is targeted at buyers between the ages of 20-40 years. Apart from the introductory pricing, the first 1,000 customers will also get additional complimentary service from the company.

Bookings for the new Enigma e-scooter range are now open and customers will be able to book either vehicle online on the company’s website soon. The company says the entire range complies with the FAME II policy. The start-up also plans to introduce more iterations of the Crink V1 in the market in the future including a B2B electric scooter scheduled to arrive around Diwali this year.

