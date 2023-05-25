HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Enigma Launches Crink V1 & Gt450 Pro E Scooters Priced From 89,000; To Rival Ampere, Okinawa

Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters; to rival Ampere, Okinawa

Bhopal-based electric two-wheeler start-up Enigma Automobiles has launched two new electric scooters - Crink V1 and GT450 Pro. The new electric scooters are the high-speed variants of the Crink and GT450 already on sale. The Enigma GT450 Pro is priced at 89,000 while the Crink V1 high-speed electric scooter is priced at 94,000 (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and will be restricted to the first 1,000 customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 18:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph

The Engima Crink V1 is available in 72V variants and offers retro styling. The electric scooter gets a top speed of 70 kmph with a range of 140 km on a single charge. The model comes with disc brakes at either end and a charging time of 3.5 hours from a 2.5 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a top speed of 60 kmph with a range of 120 km on a single charge from its 40 AH LPF battery. The charging time stands at 3.5 hours using a 10-amp socket.

Also Read : This electric scooter has a range of 110 km and is priced at 1.25 lakh

“We are delighted to unveil the Crink V1 and GT 450 Pro, representing an exquisite blend of timeless elegance and state-of-the-art performance," said Anmol Bohre, Managing Director, Enigma. “While the Crink V1 transports riders on a nostalgic journey with its retro styling, the GT 450 Pro showcases the embodiment of the futuristic design. These cutting-edge additions showcase our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the Make-in-India EV sector. The enhanced performance and exhilarating speed of these new variants exemplify Enigma’s dedication to providing our customers with an unmatched driving experience while promoting sustainable mobility. We invite EV enthusiasts to join us on this exciting adventure as we continue to redefine the future of transportation," he added.

The Enigma Crink V1 promises 140 kmph on a single charge with a top speed of 70 kmph
The Enigma Crink V1 promises 140 kmph on a single charge with a top speed of 70 kmph
The Enigma Crink V1 promises 140 kmph on a single charge with a top speed of 70 kmph
The Enigma Crink V1 promises 140 kmph on a single charge with a top speed of 70 kmph

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
₹65.74 - 75.4 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Vida V1
₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
₹40.7 - 56.19 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Magnus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus
₹50 - 73.99 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okinawa Lite (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Lite
₹63.99 - 66 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Enigma says its new e-scooters are built with a high-quality chassis, aluminium alloy wheels and smart controllers. The models are powered by lithium-ion batteries that have received AIS 156 Phase 3 Amendment 3 approvals. The new high-speed scooter range is targeted at buyers between the ages of 20-40 years. Apart from the introductory pricing, the first 1,000 customers will also get additional complimentary service from the company.

Bookings for the new Enigma e-scooter range are now open and customers will be able to book either vehicle online on the company’s website soon. The company says the entire range complies with the FAME II policy. The start-up also plans to introduce more iterations of the Crink V1 in the market in the future including a B2B electric scooter scheduled to arrive around Diwali this year.

First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 18:42 PM IST
TAGS: Enigma Crink V1 Enigma GT450 Pro Enigma Automobiles Enigma
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city