|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
|Range
|160 km
|Charging time
|6-8 Hrs.
Enigma Ambier price starts at ₹ 57,000 and goes up to ₹ 95,000 (Ex-showroom). Enigma Ambier comes in 2 variants. Enigma Ambier's top variant is Lithium Ion.
₹57,000*
70 Kmph
160 Km
₹95,000*
70 Kmph
160 Km
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|6-8 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|160 km
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|Model Name
Enigma Ambier
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹57,000 - 95,000
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
|Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
|Range
160 km
110 km
95 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price