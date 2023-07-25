Which is the top variant of Enigma Ambier? The top variant of Enigma Ambier is the Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the Enigma Ambier? The Enigma Ambier is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 160 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.78 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Enigma Ambier have, and what is the price range? The Enigma Ambier offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Enigma Ambier? The Enigma Ambier is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.78 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 160 km on a single charge.