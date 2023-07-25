Enigma Ambier comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ambier starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Enigma Ambier sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Enigma Ambier price starts at ₹ 57,000 and goes up to ₹ 95,000 (Ex-showroom). Enigma Ambier comes in 2 variants. Enigma Ambier's top variant is Lithium Ion.
₹57,000*
70 Kmph
160 Km
₹95,000*
70 Kmph
160 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price