Ambier vs Nyx Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Nyx Brand Enigma Hero Electric Price ₹ 57,000 ₹ 0.62 Lakhs Range 160 km/charge 130 km/charge Battery Capacity 3.78 kWh 48 V Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -

In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.