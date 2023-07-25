Enigma Ambier on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 60,390. The on road price for Enigma Ambier top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Enigma Enigma Ambier on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 60,390. The on road price for Enigma Ambier top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Enigma Ambier Lead Acid and the most priced model is Enigma Ambier Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest Enigma Ambier dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Enigma Ambier on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Enigma Ambier is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Kolkata and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Enigma Ambier Lead Acid ₹ 60,390 Enigma Ambier Lithium Ion ₹ 1.05 Lakhs