Which is the top variant of Enigma Crink Pro? Enigma Crink Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Enigma Crink Pro? The Enigma Crink Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-110 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Enigma Crink Pro have, and what is the price range? The Enigma Crink Pro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Enigma Crink Pro? The Enigma Crink Pro is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-110 km on a single charge.