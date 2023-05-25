HT Auto
Enigma Crink Pro Left View
1/1

Enigma Crink Pro

Enigma Crink Pro starting price is Rs. 1,15,306 in India. Enigma Crink Pro is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Enigma Crink Pro Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Max Speed80 kmph
Range90-110 km
Charging time6-8 Hrs.
View all Crink Pro specs and features

Enigma Crink Pro Alternatives

Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Crink Provs450x
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Crink ProvsChetak
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Onwards
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Crink ProvsV1
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Crink ProvsEPluto 7G Pro
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Crink ProvsS1 X

Enigma Crink Pro Variants & Price

Enigma Crink Pro price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs .

STD
1.15 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
90-110 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Enigma Crink Pro Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Charging Point6-8 Hrs.
Range90-110 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.
Enigma Crink Pro comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Enigma Crink Pro
Ather Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 X
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
Range
90-110 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
No
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Enigma Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Enigma Bikes

    Enigma News

    The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
    Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from 89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
    25 May 2023
    Enigma offers a range of slow and high-speed electric scooters that will now be available through Greaves Retail's AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV dealer network
    Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores
    31 Aug 2023
    Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter is claimed to deliver 200-km range per charge.
    This high-speed electric scooter with 200 km range launched at 1.05 lakh
    25 Jul 2023
    The CFMoto 500SR Voom will come with a four-cylinder engine, most likely a 500 cc unit but it's the design that's grabbing everyone's attention
    CFMoto 500SR Voom neo-retro motorcycle with a four-cylinder engine teased
    23 May 2024
    The Van Orton is a cosmetic kit designed by the Italian design house Van Orton.
    Ducati Scrambler Icon Van Orton unveiled, only 50 units up for grabs
    22 May 2024
      News

    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Enigma Crink Pro FAQs

    Enigma Crink Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Enigma Crink Pro is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-110 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Enigma Crink Pro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Enigma Crink Pro is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-110 km on a single charge.
    The Enigma Crink Pro has a charging time of 6-8 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

