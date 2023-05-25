Enigma Crink Pro on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Enigma Crink Pro on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Enigma Crink Pro dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Enigma Crink Pro on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Enigma Crink Pro is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Enigma Crink Pro STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs