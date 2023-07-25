|Battery Capacity
|2.94-3.78 kWh
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
|Range
|200 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Enigma Ambier N8 price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Enigma Ambier N8 comes in 2 variants. Enigma Ambier N8's top variant is 60 V 36 Ah.
₹95,000*
60 Kmph
200 Km
₹1.05 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
200 Km
|Battery Capacity
|2.94-3.78 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|4-5 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|200 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Enigma Ambier N8
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹95,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
2.94-3.78 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9 Kwh
|Range
200 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
150-201 km
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price