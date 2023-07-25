Which is the top variant of Enigma Ambier N8? The top variant of Enigma Ambier N8 is the 60 V 36 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Enigma Ambier N8? The Enigma Ambier N8 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 200 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.94-3.78 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Enigma Ambier N8 have, and what is the price range? The Enigma Ambier N8 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 74 V 30 Ah is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 60 V 36 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Enigma Ambier N8? The Enigma Ambier N8 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.94-3.78 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 200 km on a single charge.