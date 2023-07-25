HT Auto
HomeNew BikesEnigmaAmbier N8On Road Price in Bangalore

Enigma Ambier N8 On Road Price in Bangalore

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Enigma Ambier N8 Front Left View
1/12
Enigma Ambier N8 Front Right View
2/12
Enigma Ambier N8 Front View
3/12
Enigma Ambier N8 Left View
4/12
Enigma Ambier N8 Brand Name View
5/12
Enigma Ambier N8 Disc View
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
95,000 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Ambier N8 Price in Bangalore

Enigma Ambier N8 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 99,160. The on road price for Enigma Ambier N8 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Enigma Ambier N8 74 V 30 Ah₹ 99,160
Enigma Ambier N8 60 V 36 Ah₹ 1.09 Lakhs
...Read More

Enigma Ambier N8 Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
74 V 30 Ah
₹ 99,161*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
200 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
Insurance
4,161
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
99,161
EMI@2,131/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
60 V 36 Ah
₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
200 Km
View breakup

Enigma Ambier N8 Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Price in Bangalore
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexus Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Check Everve EF1 details
View similar Bikes
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V1 Price in Bangalore
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Check Latest Offers
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Bangalore
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Price in Bangalore

Popular Enigma Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Enigma Bikes

    Enigma News

    Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter is claimed to deliver 200-km range per charge.
    This high-speed electric scooter with 200 km range launched at 1.05 lakh
    25 Jul 2023
    The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
    Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from 89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
    25 May 2023
    Enigma offers a range of slow and high-speed electric scooters that will now be available through Greaves Retail's AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV dealer network
    Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores
    31 Aug 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
    2 May 2024
    While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
    2 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details