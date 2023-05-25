Which is the top variant of Enigma Crink V1? Enigma Crink V1 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Enigma Crink V1? The Enigma Crink V1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 5-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Enigma Crink V1 have, and what is the price range? The Enigma Crink V1 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Enigma Crink V1? The Enigma Crink V1 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.