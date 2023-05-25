HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 Left View
1/1

Enigma Crink V1

Enigma Crink V1 starting price is Rs. 96,835 in India. Enigma Crink V1 is available in 1 variant and
96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Enigma Crink V1 Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Max Speed60 kmph
Range120 km
Charging time5-7 Hrs.
View all Crink V1 specs and features

About Enigma Crink V1

Latest Update

  • Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from ₹89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
  • Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores

    • Enigma Crink V1 Alternatives

    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Crink V1vsV1
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    99,999
    Crink V1vsEPluto 7G Pro
    UPCOMING
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Crink V1vsS1 X
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Crink V1vsEpluto 7G Max
    Bounce Infinity E1

    Bounce Infinity E1

    93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Crink V1vsE1

    Enigma Crink V1 Variants & Price

    Enigma Crink V1 price starts at ₹ 96,835 .

    STD
    96,835*
    60 Kmph
    120 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Enigma Crink V1 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Range120 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5-7 Hrs.
    View all Crink V1 specs and features

    Enigma Crink V1 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Enigma Crink V1
    		Vida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxBounce Infinity E1
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹96,835
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹99,999
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    1.9 Kwh
    Range
    120 km
    100-110 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    150-201 km
    85 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Enigma Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Enigma Bikes

      Enigma Crink V1 News

      The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
      Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from 89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
      25 May 2023
      Enigma offers a range of slow and high-speed electric scooters that will now be available through Greaves Retail's AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV dealer network
      Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores
      31 Aug 2023
      Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter is claimed to deliver 200-km range per charge.
      This high-speed electric scooter with 200 km range launched at 1.05 lakh
      25 Jul 2023
      View all
      Explore Other Options

      Enigma Crink V1 FAQs

      Enigma Crink V1 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Enigma Crink V1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 5-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Enigma Crink V1 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom).
      The Enigma Crink V1 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.
      The Enigma Crink V1 has a charging time of 5-7 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

       Popular Scooters