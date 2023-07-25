HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 Specifications

Enigma Ambier N8 starting price is Rs. 95,000 in India. Enigma Ambier N8 is available in 2 variant
95,000 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Enigma Ambier N8 Specs

Enigma Ambier N8 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ambier N8 starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Enigma Ambier N8 sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian

Enigma Ambier N8 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
60 V 36 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Additional Storage
26 l
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
200 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Fuel Type
Electric
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Underseat storage
26 l
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Enigma News

Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter is claimed to deliver 200-km range per charge.
This high-speed electric scooter with 200 km range launched at 1.05 lakh
25 Jul 2023
The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from 89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
25 May 2023
Enigma offers a range of slow and high-speed electric scooters that will now be available through Greaves Retail's AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV dealer network
Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores
31 Aug 2023
The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
2 May 2024
While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
2 May 2024
Enigma Ambier N8 Variants & Price List

Enigma Ambier N8 price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Enigma Ambier N8 comes in 2 variants. Enigma Ambier N8's top variant is 60 V 36 Ah.

74 V 30 Ah
95,000*
60 Kmph
200 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
60 V 36 Ah
1.05 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
200 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

