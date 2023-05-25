HT Auto
Enigma Crink Pro Left View
1/1

Enigma Crink Pro Specifications

Enigma Crink Pro starting price is Rs. 1,15,306 in India. Enigma Crink Pro is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Enigma Crink Pro Specs

Enigma Crink Pro comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Crink Pro starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Enigma Crink Pro sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the

Enigma Crink Pro Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
90-110 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW
Fuel Type
Electric
Seat Type
Single
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Enigma Crink Pro Variants & Price List

Enigma Crink Pro price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Enigma Crink Pro comes in 1 variants. Enigma Crink Pro's top variant is STD.

STD
1.15 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
90-110 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

