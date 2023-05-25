Enigma Crink Pro on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Enigma Crink Pro on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Enigma Crink Pro dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Enigma Crink Pro on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Enigma Crink Pro is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Enigma Crink Pro STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs