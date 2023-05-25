Enigma Crink Pro on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Enigma Crink Pro on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Enigma Crink Pro dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Enigma Crink Pro on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Enigma Crink Pro is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Mumbai, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Mumbai and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Enigma Crink Pro STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs