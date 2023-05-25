HT Auto
Enigma GT 450 Pro On Road Price in Chennai

Enigma GT 450 Pro On Road Price in Chennai

Enigma GT 450 Pro Left View
86,902*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
GT 450 Pro Price in Chennai

Enigma GT 450 Pro on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 95,120.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Enigma GT 450 Pro STD₹ 95,120
Enigma GT 450 Pro Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 95,116*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
90-110 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,902
RTO
2,500
Insurance
5,714
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
95,116
Enigma GT 450 Pro Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Chennai
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Price in Chennai
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Chennai
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Chennai

Popular Enigma Bikes

    Enigma News

    The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
    Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from 89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
    25 May 2023
    Enigma offers a range of slow and high-speed electric scooters that will now be available through Greaves Retail's AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV dealer network
    Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores
    31 Aug 2023
    Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter is claimed to deliver 200-km range per charge.
    This high-speed electric scooter with 200 km range launched at 1.05 lakh
    25 Jul 2023
    Image used for representational purposes only.
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z shares its engine with the Bajaj Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh
    3 May 2024
    Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
