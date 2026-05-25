In 2026 EMotorad Karbon or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Karbon vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karbon
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|EMotorad
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|374 W
|8.15 PS PS