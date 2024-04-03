In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro Price starts at Rs. 74,078 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours.
Jaunty Pro has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
Jaunty Pro vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty pro
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,078
|₹ 84,636
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 54.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hrs.
|-