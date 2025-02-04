Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details

The Yamaha R15 has crossed the 10 lakh unit production mark in India since its introduction in the country in 2008. The tenth lakh unit of the motorcycle was rolled out from the company’s Surajpur plant. Interestingly, the company noted that 90 per cent of the units produced were sold in India.

Yamaha further noted that the R15 has also been pivotal in positioning the company as a key export hub for its new products, further strengthening its global presence. Itaru Otani, Chairman, India Yamaha Motor Group of Companies, stated that with every iteration of the R15, the company has tried to elevate the riding experience. He further added that Yamaha remains dedicated to shaping the future of performance motorcycling, “ensuring the R15 continues to inspire riders for generations to come."

Yamaha R15

The company currently retails two distinct models of the R15 nameplate - R15 V4 and the R15S. Earlier last year, both the motorcycles got updated. The R15 V4 got a quick-shifter. There is also a new colour scheme called Intensity White. On the other hand, the R15S gets a new LCD display. Both motorcycles are OBD2 compliant.

TheR15 V4, R15S andMT-15 V2 use the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine that gets fuel injection and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm, with a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.

TheR15 V4 range starts at ₹1.84 lakh, ex-showroom, while it tops out at ₹2.11 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the R15S is only offered in a single variant and is priced at ₹1.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

Introduced in 2008, the R15 featured a liquid-cooled engine, DiASil Cylinder, and Deltabox frame, influencing performance and handling standards. The R15 V2.0 launched in 2011 improved agility with an aluminum swingarm and a sportier design, while the R15 S focused on rider comfort. In 2018, the R15 V3 incorporated a 155cc VVA engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, and features such as inverted forks and LED lighting.

