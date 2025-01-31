Yamaha R3 & MT-03 get a massive price cut of 1.10 lakh. Check new prices

Yamaha Motor India has announced a massive price cut on the YZF- R3 and MT-03 motorcycles. Both bikes have received a price reduction of up to ₹1.10 lakh from February 1, 2025, making them more attractively priced by a significant margin. The Yamaha R3 is now priced at ₹3.60 lakh, a price drop of ₹1.05 lakh. Meanwhile, the Yamaha MT-03 is priced at ₹3.50 lakh, a reduction of ₹1.10 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The bikes continue to be full imports.

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 have received a price reduction of up to ₹1.10 lakh with effect from February 1, 2025, making the bikes more competitively pr

Yamaha R3 & MT-03 get a price correction

The price correction makes the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 more competitively priced, not to mention more apt for what they have to offer. The company said that the price drop aligns with “its customer-centric approach and to cater to the growing demand for premium motorcycles." The R3 now becomes more accessible than the Aprilia RS 457 and about ₹39,000 more expensive than the KTM RC 390. Yamaha is also celebrating 10 years of the R3 globally.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Yamaha R3 321 cc 321 cc 26.31 kmpl 26.31 kmpl ₹ 4.65 Lakhs Compare Aprilia RS 457 457 cc 457 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare Benelli 502 C 500.0 cc 500.0 cc 26.52 kmpl 26.52 kmpl ₹ 5.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Aprilia Tuono 457 457 cc 457 cc ₹ 4 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Yamaha MT-03 321 cc 321 cc 26.31 kmpl 26.31 kmpl ₹ 4.60 Lakhs Compare CFMoto 650NK 649.3 cc 649.3 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 4.29 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha R3 design patented in India, launch likely this year

The Yamaha R3 finally makes sense at the new price point undercutting the Aprilia RS 457, while being marginally more expensive than the KTM RC 390

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 went on sale in India last year and despite being brilliant bikes to ride, the machines did not garner the same level of appreciation as they should have. The sales have also been reflective of the same with a large unsold inventory still with dealers. The move will help Yamaha clear out existing stock and make way for the new R3 and MT-03 that were revealed internationally in October last year.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Specifications

The Yamaha R3 will continue to be available in Icon Blue and Yamaha Black colour options, whereas the MT-03 gets the Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black colours. Power continues to come from the 321 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that’s regarded as a gem with its stellar refinement and smooth power delivery. The engine produces 41.4 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Yamaha MT-03 and R3 offer a fantastic package for those who appreciate motorcycling in its purist form

The R3 offers a fantastic balance between sporty performance and everyday usability with its 50/50 weight distribution, sporty riding position and capable chassis. The motorcycle isn’t the most equipped on the feature front, which makes it a great choice for those looking at unadulterated motorcycling. The price correction should rejuvenate interest in the R3 and MT-03, which was lacking previously due to the high pricing.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: