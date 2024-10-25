Yamaha FZ range, Fascino and RayZR get offers ahead of Diwali

India Yamaha Motor has announced a few offers for the festive season that is currently going on in India. The offers will be applicable only to FZ Series, Fascino, and RayZR models. Yamaha has not announced when the offers will end but it can be expected that these offers are there for a limited time only.

The FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0, and FZ Fi get a cashback of ₹7,000 and a low down payment of ₹7,999. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid get a cashback of up to ₹4,000 and a low down payment of ₹2,999.

There are no discounts or offers on YZF-R3, MT-03, YZF-R15M, YZF-R15 V4, YZF-R15S V3, MT-15 V2 and Aerox 155.

2025 Yamaha R3 launched globally

In the global market, Yamaha recently launched the updated R3. It now gets a more aggressive look than the outgoing motorcycle. The tail section gets a minor update and the bike looks fresher and sportier in overall appeal.

The 2025 Yamaha R3 gets a nip and tuck with the restyled fairing and new LED DRL design that brings a fresh look

Yamaha has introduced additional features to the 2025 R3, addressing the primary concerns expressed by users regarding the motorcycle. The bike now includes essential upgrades such as an assist and slipper clutch, along with a new LCD instrument panel that offers Bluetooth connectivity. It is worth mentioning that the more economical Yamaha R15 already incorporated this feature in the Indian market. However, competitors have advanced to utilizing a TFT instrument console, which ideally should have been implemented in the R3 as well.

The engine specifications of the R3 remain unchanged. It is equipped with a 321 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 41.4 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 29.5 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle features KYB USD forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. For braking, it is fitted with disc brakes at both the front and rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

