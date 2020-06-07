TVS Motor Company has raised the pricing of the Jupiter BS 6 scooter marginally by up to ₹651.

The scooter is available in three variants including Standard, ZX and Classic. While the Standard and ZX variants now cost ₹613 more, the top-spec Classic is now costlier by ₹651. Besides the price hike, there is no other change on the scooter.

With the price revision, the base Standard variant now costs ₹62,062*, the ZX variant now costs ₹64,062*, and the top-spec Classic variant now retails at ₹68,562*.

The TVS Jupiter is famous for its long list of features which include LED headlamp, Malfunction indicator lamp (MIL), 21 litres of under-seat storage, Mobile charger, Front utility box, 3D embossed logo, Semi-digital instrument cluster, 3-step adjustable rear shock absorber, Dual-tone seat, Windshield, Pillion backrest and grab rail.

At the heart of the TVS Jupiter sits a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which is an air-cooled unit. It comes with the TVS’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) system. The company claims that the Jupiter BS 6 return 15% more fuel economy against the previously available BS 4 model. Its engine delivers 7.47 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 8.4 Nm of torque which peaks at 5,500 rpm.

The Standard variant is available in a variety of colour options including Matte Blue, Mystic Gold, Titanium Grey, Matte Silver, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, and Walnut Brown. The second in the list - ZX variant is only limited to Starlight Blue and Royal Wine colours, while the Classic variant can be had in Autumn Brown, Sunlit Ivory and Indiblue colour options.

Apart from the Jupiter scooter, the company has also raised pricing of its other models such as Scooty Pep Plus BS 6, Apache RTR 160 4V BS 6, XL100 moped Apache RTR 200 4V BS 6 and more.