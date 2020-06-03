Limited time 'Buy now Pay after six months' EMI scheme launched on TVS XL100

In order to encourage new customers, TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched a special finance scheme for its XL100 moped.

As the name suggests, the ‘Buy now Pay after Six Months’ EMI scheme allows the buyers to purchase the TVS XL100 with a moratorium of six months on EMIs. The company has allowed a loan value of 75% on this new scheme. It enables the customers to buy vehicles for their immediate requirements. The scheme is valid only till July 31st.

The TVS XL100 received the BS 6 upgrade in March. It is priced at ₹42,362*. As per TVS, the new XL100 is 15% more fuel-efficient in comparison to the previous BS 4 model.

At the heart of the TVS moped sits a 99.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine which comes with a fuel-injection system and features EcoThrust Fuel Injection Technology (ETFi). The engine output is rated at 4.4 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a single-speed gearbox. The addition of a fuel-injection system should ideally improve its throttle-response as well as pick-up from stand still.

The moped gets an On-Board Diagnostics Indicator (OBD I) which has been positioned over the instrument cluster. Its also benefits from a new Comfort i-TOUCHstart feature. In comparison to the earlier BS 4 model, the BS 6 compliant model has also gained a new i-TOUCHstart button which allows it both engine start and kill functions.

Price-list of the TVS XL 100 BS 6:

-XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart: ₹42,362*.

-XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special Edition: ₹43,602*

-XL 100 Comfort i-Touchstart: ₹43,932*

TVS Motor Company recently reported a total revenue of ₹16,455.4 crores for the year ended March 2020 as against ₹18,217.5 crores reported in the year ended March 2019. (Full details here)

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai